Exports of broken rice consignments in transit extended till Oct 15

The government has again extended the last date for export of broken rice in transit by 15 days till October 15.

It banned export of broken rice on September 8 but allowed shipments of certain consignments during September 9-15. On September 20, the date was extended till September 30.

“Export of consignments of broken rice…as permissible under notification dated September 8 has beenextended till October 15, 2022,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

