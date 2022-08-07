Explosive detention dog Oli dies after 10 years in service

Explosive detention dog Oli, who served in the Uttar Pradesh police department in the rank of a constable for more than 10 years, died here on Saturday. A condolence parade was organised by placing Olis body in front of the martyr memorial to give a final farewell to the canine at the Police Lines and a wreath was also placed on Olis body.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said Oli, born on March 10, 2011, was trained as an explosive dog at the National Dog Training Centre Tekanpur, Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) under the supervision of handler Tulsi Sonkar. After completing the training of six months, Oli was admitted to the rank of constable in the local Police Line on June 17, 2012. During the service of more than 10 years in the department, Oli not only provided an invaluable support in apprehending criminals many times and in unearthing important cases, but also made the job of the police easier by detecting hidden explosives.

Oli died Saturday evening while on duty, the ASP said.

He further said Oli was a member of the police family. The department was spending Rs 18,000 per month on the dogs food and Rs 3,000 for treatment purposes. The police officer added that in April 2014, Oli discovered a cache of ammunition kept hidden in Topkhana locality under Kotwali Nagar. In October 2015, a pile of gunpowder buried under bricks and stone was discovered by Oli amid rumours of a cylinder burst in Khargupur town.

In May 2016, Oli found a bomb in a pile of garbage near the railway station under the police station Kotwali Nagar of Bahraich district. In December 2019, the dog traced the hand grenade kept in the bush in Katra Bazar police station area. In November 2021, under Wazirganj police station area, Oli found buried gunpowder in a house near Tikri town, the ASP added.

