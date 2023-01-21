Explosion at ex-MLAs house in J&Ks Poonch

An explosion was reported at the house of a former legislator in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.

Former Surankote MLA and prominent Gujjar leader Choudhary Mohammad Akram said the incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Friday and his family had a narrow escape as splinters pierced the ceiling of several rooms of his house in Lassana village.

“I was not home at the time of the incident. Later, I came to know that there was a powerful explosion, followed by some shots that were fired. Police and Army officials visited my house immediately after the incident and they are ascertaining the details,” Akram told

