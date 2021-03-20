Experts must probe surge in COVID-19 cases in Maha: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader DevendraFadnavis on Saturday said a team of experts should be formedto probe the reason for the surge in COVID-19 cases inMaharashtra compared to the other states in the country.

The former chief minister was speaking to the mediaafter attending a meeting with Nagpur Guardian Minister NitinRaut and district officials at the divisional commissioneratehere.

“I feel a team of experts should be constituted tostudy the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. Maharashtra isno different from other states, but then why is it witnessingsuch a surge in infections?” Fadnavis said.

The BJP leader further claimed if the rise is due toincreased testing, then there are other states that areconducting more per million tests than Maharashtra.

Fadnavis further raised concerns about the COVID-19vaccination drive, citing that the immunisation process wasbeing carried out slowly and the pace should be picked up.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 25,681 new coronavirusinfections and 70 deaths. The state currently has 1,77,560active cases.

