Expert panel to ascertain cause of MP bus accident, recommend steps to prevent such incidents

The Rewa district administration has formed a committee of experts to conduct a probe into the cause of a bus accident that claimed 15 lives and injured 40 people here and to make recommendations to avoid such incidents in future, officials said on Sunday.

Out of the injured people, 32 have so far left for their homes in UP, a police official said.

The accident took place around 11.30 pm on Friday near Teonthar town when the bus, mostly carrying labourers and going to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad, rammed into a trailer-truck from behind while negotiating the slope of a mountain road at Sohagi Ghati in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier also some accidents had taken place on the road, an official said.

“The district administration has formed a committee to look into the cause of the accident and prevent its recurrence on the mountain road in Sohagi Ghati, Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhasin told

