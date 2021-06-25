Expert panel formed to tackle possible third Coronavirus wave in children

With the likelihood of apossible third wave of Covid-19, the Directorate of IndianMedicine and Homoeopathy here has formed an expert committeeto guide the government in handling the crisis.

The five-member committee consists of Siddha expertswho have a track record of treating infectious diseases,especially among the children.

According to a source in the directorate, the panelcomprises Dr P Sathiyarajeswaran, Director in-charge ofSiddha Central Research Institute (SCRI), Chennai, DrMeenakshi Sundaram, Professor, National Institute of Siddha(NIS), Tambaram, Dr. J Sriram, lecturer Grade II, GovernmentSiddha Medical College, here, Dr S Joseph Maria Adaikalam,Assistant Professor, Department of Epidemiology, The TamilNadu Dr. MGR Medical University and Dr Parthiban, Autismspecialist from Swabhimaan Trust, here.

The committee was formed at a meeting convened onJune 21 by the Directorate here to review the preparednessfor the third wave of the contagion.

The panel comprises mostly of Siddha KuzhanthaiMaruthuvam paediatricians – to suggest the essential Siddhadrugs, treatment guidelines for combating covid in childrenand also to propose training module on Siddha Kuzhanthaimaruthuvam to other practitioners of the medicine system.

According to Dr Sathiyarajeswaran, the committee hasalready submitted base data and come up with guidelines totreat the infected.

“The screening which is being followed now, especiallythe RT-PCR tests would continue. The emphasis will be oneffectively using the therapeutic drugs and following aherbal diet regimen,” he told P T I.

“Unlike the first wave which has reported very lessnumber of children about 70,000 testing positive for theinfection, the point to ponder is majority of children wereunder mild infection and very rarely multi-systemic infectionoccurs in the second wave,” says the document on guidelines.

It lists diarrhea, vomitting, fever, cough, eyeinfection, vasculitis, along with fever and cough forchildren among the symptoms.

“Children may be asymptomatic and remain super-spreaders. No studies have supported infection spreading vialactation and hence a feeding mother can proceed with feeding,but always wear a mask and give the baby to be looked after byothers after feeding,” the document further states.

The guidelines on intervention for asymptomaticchildren (1 to 12 years) includes administering KabasuraKudineer (a herbal concoction) 5 ml to 30 ml as per theadvice of the physician for 14 days, Urai Mathirai/syrup oneto two tablets daily as advised by the physician.

Medicines for symptomatic approach in childreninclude those for skin rashes, feeling unusually tired, fastheartbeat, rapid breathing, red eyes/redness or swelling ofthe lips and tongue, redness or swelling of the hands orfeet.

The dietary advice includes: Ensuring adequatehydration and other medication like taking milk with turmericand pepper, Karisalai Malt, Moringa powder and banana powderamong others.

