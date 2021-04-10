Exams to be held as per schedule, says Karnataka Deputy CM

Bengaluru, Apr 10 : Karnataka government onSaturday made it clear that it would not hold back anyexamination or stop academic activities due to COVID-19.

“The examinations at university-level, including degree,post-graduation, engineering, diploma and all othercourses, will be conducted as per schedule. Karnataka DeputyChief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan told reporters here.

Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, saidthe academic activities for the year 2021-22 have alreadybeen delayed and there should not be further delay.

If delayed, the cycle of course period, test, results,employment, further studies would get cut, he said.

Measures have been taken to ensure the academicactivities for the year 2021-22 are not affected, he said.

“After the completion of the examinations that are beingconducted now, there will be no summer holidays. Functioningof the classes will begin immediately and there will be bothoffline and online classes,” he said.

Online classes would be started quite early, Narayan saidadding: It would be mandatory for students either to attendonline or offline classes.

He, however, said the universities and colleges have tofollow the standard operating procedure to check the spreadof the disease.

According to him, the Integrated Learning Management System(LMS) has already been implemented in view of COVID-19.

“Students are facilitated to learn from the locationswherever they are and 2.70 lakh tablet PCs have beendistributed,” Narayan pointed out. PTI GMSNVG NVG

