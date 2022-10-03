Ex-UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadavs health deteriorates, shifted to ICU of Gurugram hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was shifted to the ICU of the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday after his health deteriorated, the party said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about the health of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Sources said Modi assured Akhilesh Yadav that he is there to extend any possible help and assistance.

According to information provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, Adityanath also called doctors at the hospital and asked them to provide the best treatment to the SP patriarch.

In a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “Received information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. I pray to lord Ram for his speedy recovery and long life.” Another Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also prayed for a speedy recovery of the 82-year-old leader.

“Respected netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is admitted to the ICU. His condition is stable. It is a humble request to all of you that please do not come to the hospital. Information about netajis health will be given from time to time,” the SP wrote on its official Twitter handle.

Family members of the SP patriarch are reaching Gurugram to check on his health, the partys Uttar Pradesh unit spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

While his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav is there, Akhilesh Yadav also visited the hospital, party sources said.

They added that the party workers have been advised not to rush to Gurugram.

According to hospital sources, the veteran leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22, the sources said. The SP leader was admitted to the hospital in July as well.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his fathers health.

In a tweet in Hindi, Singh said, “On getting information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, I talked to his son Akhilesh Yadav over the phone and enquired about his well-being. I pray to god that he gets well soon.” In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Received the news of Mulayam Singhjis ill health. I wish him a speedy recovery.” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “All of us are concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav and praying for his health.” “Hope Shri Mulayam Singhji is back to best health soon,” Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Singh Chaudhary wrote on Twitter.

