Ex-Cong MLA dies in road accident in Odisha

Former Congress MLA Arjun Charan Das died on Saturday after a truck hit his motorcycle in Odishas Jajpur district, police said. The accident occurred on the Kharasrota bridge of the district, when the ex-legislator from Binjharpur assembly constituency was mowed down by the goods vehicle, Sadar Police Station inspector-in-charge Manas Ranjan Chakra said. “Das was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, while another person on the two-wheeler was injured and shifted to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital as his condition was critical,” the officer said. The former MLA, who recently joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was travelling to Bhubaneswar from Jajpur, when the accident took place.

Das was on the way to the state capital to attend a press conference of the party, BRS Odisha founding member Akshya Kumar told

