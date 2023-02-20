Ex-Andaman chief secy gets bail in rape case

The former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain was granted bail by the Port Blair circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday in the rape case filed by a 21-year-old woman.

The bench of Justice Chittaranjan Dash and Justice Md Nizamuddin granted conditional bail to Narain.

Advocate Pathick Chandra Das, who represented the rape survivor, told

