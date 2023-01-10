Eviction drive to clear forest land underway in Assams Lakhimpur

An eviction drive to clear 450 hectares of forest land from “illegal settlers” is underway in Assams Lakhimpur district on Tuesday, officials said.

Out of 2,560.25 hectares of the reserved forest, only 29 hectares are currently free of any encroachment, they said. More than 500 families have been affected in the drive to clear 450 hectares of land under Pavo reserved forest, with 200 hectares being targeted in the first phase on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

Lakhimpur Additional Superintendent of Police Runa Neog said over 60 excavators and tractors and 600 security personnel have been pressed into action since morning. “The drive is underway peacefully since 7.30 am and we have not faced any resistance so far. We are expecting a smooth exercise,” Neog told

