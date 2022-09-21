Everybody is trying to persuade Rahul Gandhi to return as Cong Prez, says Salman Khurshid

The response that Rahul Gandhi received for his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra is a good reason to persuade him to return as the Congress President, senior party leader Salman Khurshid said on Wednesday. He said “everybody” is trying to persuade Rahul to take on the mantle, and favoured the consensus route to pick the Congress President.

“If there are any final attempts that are going on to persuade Rahul Gandhiji, we are fully supportive of those attempts , Khurshid told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)