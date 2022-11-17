Ensure only Bangladeshis who support TMC find place in voter list: Bengal MLA to workers

A West Bengal MLA has stirred controversy by allegedly asking TMC workers to ensure that only those Bangladeshi immigrants who support the ruling party in the state find a place in the voters list.

The draft electoral roll revision is underway in the state along with the rest of the country.

In a purported video that has gone viral on social media, Bardhaman Dakshin MLA Khokan Das is heard saying, “Many new people are coming…they are from Bangladesh. Many of these people vote for BJP based on Hindu sentiments. Please ensure that only those who support our party get place in the voters list.” The legislator was addressing a public meeting in Bardhaman town on Tuesday evening.

