Ashes 2023: England’s Bazball strategy won’t always work, says Steve Waugh

Australia legend Steve Waugh has issued a stern warning to England ahead of the high-profile Ashes, saying their Bazball strategy may backfire if they don’t have a back-up plan to their win-at-all-costs approach.

England’s Bazball strategy under coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes have worked wonders, having won 11 out of 13 Test matches with the remodelled aggressive approach.

But former Australia skipper Waugh feels the move won’t always work. “That is the big question mark over so-called Bazball. What is Plan B? Have they got a Plan B?” If they haven’t then they are going to be found out,” Waugh was quoted as saying in cricket.com.au.

“They have shown they are good enough to carry this style of cricket off but the ultimate test will be against a world-class bowling attack, which Australia has got,” he said.

Stokes had called for flat and fast pitches for the marquee five-Test Ashes series beginning at Edgbaston on June 16.

“It is exciting but to me the jury is out at the moment. Does (Bazball) hold up under scrutiny against a really good bowling attack in maybe challenging conditions?,” Waugh questioned.

Waugh, however, said he doesn’t expect England to give up the fearless approach.

“There is no doubt it won’t work all the time but I think with (coach Brendon) McCullum and (captain Ben) Stokes they will have the courage to go through with it,” Waugh said.

“They cant chop and change. Have they got a back-up plan? Im not sure. That might find them out.”

