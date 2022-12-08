England player Raheem Sterling to return to World Cup

Raheem Sterling will rejoin Englands World Cup squad after a break-in at his home in the U.K.

The Chelsea forward had left Englands camp in Qatar to be with his family, which meant he missed his countrys 3-0 win against Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday.

But he will now to fly back out to rejoin Gareth Southgates squad ahead of Saturdays quarterfinal match against France at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Wakrah, south of Doha.

