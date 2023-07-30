Ashes 2023, 5th Test: England lead Australia by 377 runs as Broad announces retirement

Joe Root scored 91, England No. 11 James Anderson smashed two fours in the final over and fellow bowling great Stuart Broad announced his shock retirement from cricket in another eventful day in the Ashes series which saw the hosts take a commanding 377-run lead over Australia at stumps.

England was 389-9 in its second innings at the end of the third day in the fifth and final test with Anderson (8) and Broad (2) at the crease following key contributions from openers Zac Crawley (73) and Ben Duckett (42), Ben Stokes (42) and Jonny Bairstow (78).

Pacer Mitchell Starc has 4-94 and spinner Todd Murphy took 3-110. Holder Australia has already retained the Ashes and leads the series 2-1. The 37-year-old Broad told Sky Sports this would be his last test, saying “I knew I wanted to leave the game loving cricket … I wanted to walk away playing with a group of players I love to bits.”

