England forward Beth Mead sustains torn ACL

England forward Beth Mead sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Arsenal, raising questions about her availability for the womens World Cup next summer.

The 27-year-old Mead, who helped England win the European Championship, was injured Saturday during Arsenals 3-2 loss to Manchester United in the Womens Super League.

Unfortunately, this means that Beth is set for an extended period on the sidelines, the club said in a statement Tuesday confirming the torn ACL. She will see a surgeon in the coming days, after which further details on timescales will be established.

Australia and New Zealand are hosting the World Cup beginning July 20.

Obviously heartbroken by the news of my injury, unfortunately these things are part of the game, Mead wrote on her Twitter account. “But Ill be working hard to be back on the pitch as soon as possible. For now Ill be Arsenal & Englands biggest fan. Thanks so much for all the love and support.” Mead was the runner-up to Spains Alexia Putellas for the Ballon dOr award last month. At the Euros this summer, she was named player of the tournament and claimed the Golden Boot with six goals and five assists.

The national team tweeted: “We know youll come from this back even stronger.”

