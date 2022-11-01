Eminent sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman declines Ker govts top honour

The Kerala governments recent announcement of top state honours on the lines of the Padma awards is mired in controversy as eminent sculptor and one of the awardees Kanayi Kunhiraman on Tuesday declined to accept the recognition in protest against the poor maintenance of his iconic sculptures by the authorities.

Pointing out the alleged distortion of his acclaimed works like “Sagara Kanyaka” (mermaid) in Shanghumukham beach and the sculptures in Veli tourist village here and Payyambalam beach in Kannur, Kunhiraman said despite repeated requests, the authorities were yet to remove the unwanted structures erected near his statues.

A helicopter structure was set up behind the famed Mermaid statue and a tower was built in front of the Mother and Child sculpture in Payyambalam, he said, adding that several unwanted structures had been erected in Veli Tourist Village designed by him.

Though awards are good but are not a solution to the issues being faced by my sculptures, he said in Kasaragod.

“In such a situation, how can I accept the honour? Why should I accept an award while seeing all these things? My issues will not be resolved through awards…I do not want such an honour. My sculptures should be maintained well,” Kunhiraman said.

He criticised former Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and held him responsible for the “unwanted” structures that came up in the vicinity of his famed sculpture that has destroyed its beauty in Shangumugham and Veli.

The sculptor also said though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had assured to look into the matter and resolve the problems, no action has been taken so far. The Left government on Monday announced the top state awards in three categories on the lines of the Padma awards to honour individuals who have made priceless contributions to the society.

Malayalam literary stalwart and Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair has been selected for the first Kerala Jyothi award while megastar Mammootty, Delhi-based Malayalam playwright Omcheri N N Pillai and former civil servant and social worker T Madhava Menon have been chosen for the first Kerala Prabha awards, according to a statement issued by the government on Monday.

Kanayi Kunhiraman was chosen for the Kerala Sree award.

