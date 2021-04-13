ECs decision to ban Mamata from campaigning taken at behest of BJP: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut onTuesday alleged that the Election Commissions decision to barWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigningfor 24 hours was taken at the behest of the BJP.

This was a “direct attack on democracy” andsovereignty of independent institutions of the country, Rautclaimed in a tweet.

The Senas chief spokesperson expressed solidaritywith Banerjee, while terming as the “Bengal Tigress”.

Assembly elections are currently underway in WestBengal.

The Shiv Sena, which is not contesting the polls, hasextended its support to Banerjee, who heads the TrinamoolCongress (TMC).

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday barred Banerjeefrom campaigning for 24 hours over her remarks against centralforces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.

Reacting to it, Raut in a tweet said, “ECI has imposeda ban on Mamta didi for 24 hours. This is clearly done at thebehest of BJP, ruling party in India.” “It is a direct attack on democracy and sovereignty ofindependent institutions of India. solidarity with BengalTigress, @MamataOfficial @derekobrienmp,” the Rajya Sabhamember added.

Banerjee on Monday said she would stage a dharna inKolkata on Tuesday to protest against the poll panels”unconstitutional decision”.

