Economy, political system collapsing due to COVID-19: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut onWednesday said the economy, as well as social and politicalsystems in India, are “collapsing” due to the COVID-19 upsurgewhich has set the country back by at least 20 years.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said India was defamedinternationally due to the worsening COVID-19 scenario.

Hailing the “Mumbai model” and Chief Minister UddhavThackerays efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, Rautcalled for the need to replicating this model elsewhere in thecountry.

Advertisement

“India has gone back by at least 20 years due to thepandemic. I dont know how much forward it marched in the past5-10 years, but the countrys economy and social and politicalsystems have collapsed. Now only the struggle for existence ison. We will have to put up a big fight to stand up again,” theSena spokesperson said.

He said the number of cases in Mumbai dipped due tothe imposition of a lockdown, and added that efforts are onround-the-clock to bring the situation under control.

“CM Thackeray is monitoring the situation at villagelevel too. State public health minister (Rajesh) Tope, DeputyChief Minister (Ajit Pawar)…each person, be it in thegovernment or administration, is working with a vigour,” Rautadded.

Terming the COVID-19 situation in the country”serious”, Raut said some states didnt conduct enough tests.

He said big states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar havewitnessed a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, and West Bengaltoo is seeing a rise.

“But in a big city like Mumbai, we have seen, thenumbers have gone down to nearly half. The reason is (inMaharashtra) the chief minister and the administration aremonitoring whether machinery is working at village-level ornot,” Raut added.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 4,014 new COVID-19 cases,taking its overall tally to 6,35,541, said an official.

To a question about Congress leader Priyanka GandhiVadra questioning the alleged hiding of COVID-19 numbers inUttar Pradesh, Raut said, “Priyanka Gandhi is (AICC) in-chargeof Uttar Pradesh. It is a big state with a huge population.

Reports coming from Lucknow, Kanpur or Ghaziabad indicate thatthe situation is very serious. But we all will have to see howwe can help a state like Uttar Pradesh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)