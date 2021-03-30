ECI issues notices to Assam newspapers over BJP advertisement

The Election Commission ofIndia (ECI) has issued notices to eight newspapers of Assamwhich carried an advertisement of the BJP in the form of aheadline claiming that the party will win all 47 seats whereelections were held in the first phase on Saturday, officialssaid.

The notices were sent to the newspapers following acomplaint filed by the Congress alleging that theadvertisement violated a directive of the ECI, the model codeof conduct for the election and the Representation of PeopleAct, 1951.

In the notices, Assam Chief Electoral Officer NitinKhade asked the newspapers to send a report clarifying theirposition to the Commission by 7 pm on Monday.

The newspapers have also submitted their reports whichwere forwarded to the ECI, officials said.

The Congress Assam unit had filed a complaint againstChief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, party president J P Naddaand state unit chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass along with eightleading newspapers, which published on Sunday an advertisementin the format of newspaper headlines claiming the partys winin all seats for which polls were held on March 27.

The complaint was filed at the Dispur police stationon Sunday night.

The state Congress legal department chairman NiranBorah said, “This is a blatant violation of the Model Code ofConduct (MCC), Representation of People Act, 1951, relevantinstructions and media policies issued by the ElectionCommission of India, by the leaders and members of the BJP,who after realising that their defeat is inevitable hasresorted to desperate illegal and unconstitutional methods toinfluence the voters across the state.” The advertisements have been presented in a manner onthe front page of the newspapers to “prejudice the mind of thevoters and this deliberate, malicious and mala fide set ofadvertisements is in clear violation of Section 126A of theRepresentation of People Act, 1951, which is punishable by twoyears of imprisonment and fine”, he added.

The ECI had prohibited the dissemination of any formof prediction/dissemination of news related to electionresults of Assam between 7 am of March 27 and 7:30 pm of April29, Borah said.

The publication of large scale advertisements by theBJP “falsely predicting the outcome of the current assemblyelection in their favour also amounts to direct violation ofthe instruction”, he said.

The state Congress had filed a complaint with theAssam Chief Electoral Officer and the AICC with the ECIagainst the publication of the advertisements on Sunday urgingimmediate action against the BJP and the newspapers.

Congress state president Ripun Bora on Monday accusedthe BJP leaders of “being confused” and trying to mislead thepeople of Assam and hide their failure by putting upfabricated advertisements in newspapers claiming that theywill win all the seats in Upper Assam.

If the BJP leaders so sure of winning all the seats inthe first phase, why did they have to spend crores of rupeesby putting up advertisements in newspapers, Bora said in apress conference here.

The leading English, Assamese, Hindi and Bengalinewspapers that published the advertisements include The AssamTribune, Asomiya Pratidin, Aamar Asom, Niyomia Barta, AsomiyaKhabor, Dainik Asam, Dainik Jugasankha and Dainik Purvodaya.

Elections to 39 seats will be held in the second phaseon April 1 and 40 in the third and final phase on April six.

