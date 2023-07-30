RSS chief Bhagwat: Duty with compassion is true service to society

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said duty to society with compassion is true service.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Cancer Hospital and a temple complex here, Bhagwat said saving lives is service towards the Almighty if done with purity.

“Service to humankind with the emotion of eradicating grief and without any selfish motive and ego is understanding duty towards others,” he said.

Bhagwat said education and health is equally important like “roti, kapda and makaan” (food, clothing and shelter), but the facilities are inadequate and the need of the hour is affordable and accessible health infrastructure.

Bhagwat expressed confidence that the proposed cancer hospital will benefit society as it is being done with genuine emotions of eradicating grief and hardships.

“Saving lives is service to the Almighty and this gives hope to the people that they are not alone,” he said.

He assured all help for the hospital project from the RSS.

