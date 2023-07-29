Dulquer Salmaan’s next feature film is titled Kaantha

Actor Dulquer Salmaans upcoming multilingual film has been titled “Kaantha”, the makers have announced. The film is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj of Nila fame and backed by Rana Daggubati and Salmaan through their production houses Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films, respectively.

The project marks the first collaboration between the two stars as producers, a press release stated.

The movies title was shared by the makers on Friday night on the occasion of Salmaans 40th birthday.

According to the makers, the “Sita Ramam” actor will feature in a never-seen-before avatar in Kaantha.

Salmaan said he is looking forward to playing the most challenging role of his career.

Kaantha is extremely close to my heart. Ive been eager to bring this to life from the day I heard the story as its unlike anything weve seen in Indian cinema. To produce this along with Spirit Media and to perform one of the most challenging roles in my career is definitely an exciting journey that I am looking forward to, the actor said in a statement.

Daggubati, the founder of Spirit Media, said his goal is to produce films that appeal to audiences of all demographics.

“We are always on the lookout for unique but universally appealing stories, and “Kaantha” undoubtedly fits that vision. Collaborating with Dulquer and Wayfarer Films and having a brilliant director Selvamani Selvaraj on board is truly rewarding, and for my friend Dulquer this is a delightful gift from the team to celebrate his birthday, with millions of his fans, the actor-producer said.

Director Selvamani Selvaraj said he is thrilled to be collaborating with Daggubati and Salmaan, who he believes is the highlight of Kaantha.

The story of Kaantha is brought to screen with the conviction of two people I deeply admire and respect, Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan. The centrepiece of the film is the acting prowess of Dulquer and I am honoured to weave this dream with someone as talented and rooted as him, he said.

The makers have kept the plot and cast details under wraps.

