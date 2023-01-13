Dual role in ODIs keeping Rahul on his toes

KL Rahul is having to work harder for his dual role of a wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs but he has no complaints as his priority is to be in the playing eleven. The 30-year-old, who is a regular India Test opener, is now not only donning the wicket keeping gloves in absence of injured Rishabh Pant but has also been pushed to No 5 in the batting order with Shubman Gill occupying the opening slot.

Rahul said the teams clear of the role it wants from him.

“Obviously, Ive done this for a couple of years now. From the end of 2019, throughout 2020 and a few games in 2021. Its not something thats new,” he said in the media interaction after guiding India to a series sealing win over Sri Lanka in second ODI here. “The team has given me time to settle into this position and role. When you have the backing of your captain and coach, it helps you focus and bring your 100 percent concentration, which is what the team is expecting. “Yes, its different to what I do in other formats that keeps me on my toes, keeps me challenged — a different role helps me understand my game better.” Rahul is having to work harder on his fitness for the additional responsibility.

“Ive to work slightly differently when it comes to batting in the middle-order. Wicketkeeping and batting can be slightly more taxing on the body, because I have not done it for too long, Ive done it on and off in white ball cricket. “Thats the tough part. But since I know this is what is required from me, I try to manage my body and work that much harder on my fitness. Little bit of work on my keeping and a lot of work on batting in the middle-order and batting against spin.” “Any role that helps win matches for my team and country is what satisfies me the most wherever I bat. Firstly, I want to be in the playing XI, thats the most important thing.” Rahul said he has got used to playing different roles for the team. “Once you are there, whatever the team requires me to do, I try and do that. Thats something that Ive done throughout. Since the time Ive started playing cricket for India,” he added remembering his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in 2014.

“Then afterwards I went on to open, played at No 6 and when Shikhar (Dhawan) got injured, I opened again, played at No 4 and 5.” Rahul, who also led India in Rohits absence last year, said the trust bestowed on him by the team management helps him thrive under pressure.

“Ive been all over, Ive been asked to keep wickets. Its been fun for me. Ive really enjoyed being thrown different challenges. Ive really thrived on performing in tough conditions and being put under pressure. “That only tells me that the team really trusts me and backs me, under Virat and Rohit. Ive really enjoyed doing that. It helped me understand myself, my game, and my batting better. How Im under pressure, when taken out of my comfort zone.” Rahul has occupies the wicketkeepers slot at the expense of Ishan Kishan who is dropped despite his fastest double century in the previous ODI series.

This has also fuelled debate over the selection of Rahul who is battling indifferent form after coming back from injury during the IPL 2022.

Chasing a paltry 216, Rahul bailed India out from being 86/4 with his knock of sheer patience and perseverance.

He was the only designated batter left in the middle as he stitched two key partnerships with Hardik Pandya (36) and Axar Patel (21) to take them over the line in 43.2 overs.

“Theres little bit happening with the ball as well, we handled the pressure pretty well. Games like this are also important. We played one 370-plus and they scored 300-plus,” he added.

