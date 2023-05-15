DU teachers allege discrepancies in allocation of teaching positions under reserved category at IPCW

Delhi University teachers have written to the vice chancellor citing “discrepancies” in the allocation of teaching positions under reserved categories at the Indraprastha College for Women, alleging that the roster has been twisted in such a way that three ST positions have “lapsed” in different departments. According to teachers, there was only a single vacancy for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the IPCWs commerce department in 2019, which has come down to zero this year. A similar trend has been noticed in the Economics department as well.

In the letter dated Friday, 10 teachers, including academic council members, have urged Yogesh Singh to take appropriate action in the matter.

The IPCW Principal Poonam Kumaria did not respond to calls from

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)