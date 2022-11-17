DU plans to hike PhD thesis evaluation fees by over Rs 2,500

Delhi University plans to raise the fees for PhD thesis evaluation by over Rs 2,500 for all students, official documents showed.

The thesis submission fee, which was earlier Rs 5,000 for students with a fellowship, is likely to surge to Rs 7,500 — a 50 per cent hike. For students without a fellowship, the fees are likely to rise over 80 per cent from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,500.

A university official, however, said the fees would now also include the charges for thesis submission and provisional certificates. He claimed that earlier, the students had to pay for thesis submission and provisional certificates at a later stage. The new rules would combine all the fees as a one-time payment.

Defending the hike, Dean of Examinations DS Rawat said it was not a substantial increase and added that the entire system was being shifted online. “Earlier, students had to pay 500 for a thesis submission certificate and provisional certificate. That is now being increased to Rs 750 each and will be submitted along with the thesis submission fee,” Rawat told

