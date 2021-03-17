Drug seizure case: Kolkata Police seeks info about arrested BJP leaders guards from CISF

Kolkata Police has written tothe Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seekinginformation about the guards of BJP leader Rakesh Singh whowas arrested in connection with a drug seizure case, a seniorofficial said on Tuesday.

Guards provided by CISF accompanied Singh during histravels and they could provide valuable inputs toinvestigators about the places he used to visit, the officialof Kolkata Police said.

“We have written to them (the CISF office) asking fordetails about the guards,” he said.

Last month, West Bengal secretary of the BharatiyaJanata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Pamela Goswami and two of herfriends were arrested after 90 gm cocaine was seized from thecar in which they were travelling in Kolkatas New Aliporearea.

Following her allegations that she was framed bySingh, a state committee member of the BJPs West Bengal unit,he was arrested from Galsi in Purba Bardhaman district.

