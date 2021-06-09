DRDO invites EoI to transfer technology of 2-DG drug for bulk production

The Defence Research andDevelopment Organisation (DRDO), which developed 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG), a drug used for treatment of COVID-19patients, has called for Expression of Interest (EoI) totransfer the technology to Indian pharmaceutical industriesfor production.

2-DG was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicineand Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of DRDO, in collaborationwith Dr Reddys Laboratories.

Clinical trial results have shown that this moleculehelps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reducessupplemental oxygen dependence.

Higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showedRT-PCR negative conversion in COVID patients.

According to the EoI document, applications should besubmitted before June 17 through email.

“The EoI submitted by industries will be scrutinised bya Technical Assessment Committee (TAC).

Only up to 15 industries will be given ToT on theircapabilities, technical hand holding capability of DRDO andon First Come First Served Basis,” it said.

The bidders should have a Drug license to manufactureActive Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) from Drug LicensingAuthorities and WHO GMP (Good manufacturing Practices)certification among others.

Laboratory synthesis process for 2-DG has been developedusing D-Glucose as starting material.

The synthesis process consists of conversion ofD-Glucose to 2-DG through five chemical reaction stepsfollowed by purification.

The process has been established at batch scale (100g)and pilot plant scale (500g) and necessary patents have beenfiled by DRDO in this regard, the Defence body said.

