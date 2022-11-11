Dravid rested for NZ tour, Laxman to coach India

National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman will be Indias acting head coach for the upcoming tour of New Zealand as the Rahul Dravid-led coaching staff has been given a break post the teams exit from the T20 World Cup. India is slated to play six white-ball games in New Zealand, including three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting November 18 in Wellington.

While senior players like regular skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, opener KL Rahul and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have been rested for the tour, the entire coaching staff has also been given a break after the T20 World Cup.

“The NCA team headed by Laxman with Hrishikesh Kanitkar (batting) and Sairaj Bahutule (bowling) will join the New Zealand-bound squad,” a BCCI source told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)