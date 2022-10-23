Downpour of announcements, drought in implementation: Uddhav slams Maha govt

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday demanded the Maharashtra government declare “wet drought” in the state and provide Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation to farmers affected by rains without waiting for the loss assessment reports.

In a dig, Thackeray said there is a downpour of announcements under the Eknath Shinde government and a “drought” in their implementation as he interacted with rain-hit farmers in Aurangabad district. He said the incumbent government loved to organise celebrations without bothering to see if people are happy and satisfied.

The former chief minister was talking to reporters after visiting Pandharpur and Dahegaon villages in the Aurangabad district where retreating rain damaged crops.

“This state government is a celebration-loving government. There is an excess downpour of the announcement, whereas there is a drought in their implementation. Events should be celebrated but the government should see the people in the state are at least satisfied,” he said.

Advertisement

Thackeray said the state government must take efforts to change the relief criteria set by the National Disaster Response Fund as they have become outdated.

He also said the state government should follow up with the Centre on the implementation of the Beed pattern of crop insurance, also called the 80-110 formula.

According to the supporters of the “Beed pattern”, the formula gives benefits to farmers and the state by way of excess funds and to the insurer by capping the pay-outs.

Calling his visit a symbolic one, Thackeray said the state government must declare “wet drought” in the state and provide Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation to farmers affected by the rains.

He said the state government must begin providing relief immediately instead of waiting for the loss assessment reports to be submitted from all areas.

Speaking to

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)