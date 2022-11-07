Down with throat infection, Lakshya Sen withdraws from Australian Open

Suffering from a throat infection, star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen has withdrawn from the upcoming Australian Open Super 300 badminton tournament.

The 21-year-old from Almora picked up the infection just before the Hylo Open, where he lost in the opening round to Hong Kongs Ng Ka Long Angus in Saarbrucken, Germany.

The Australian Open is scheduled to be held from November 15 to 20 in Sydney.

“I had fever, throat pain and weakness after I reached Saarbrucken ahead of Hylo Open. I probably picked the infection while travelling from Paris,” Sen, who has returned to India, told

