Dont enjoy watching action films: Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal might have created an action star image with his high-octane and death-defying stunts in films like “Force” and the “Commando” series, but when it comes to watching movies the actor says his go-to genre is romance.

Jammwal, who has emerged as one of the leading action heroes of the Hindi film industry, said he prefers the adrenaline rush of performing stunts in films rather than sitting and watching an action movie.

“I dont enjoy watching action, the genre… It gives me a headache. Theres too much dang-dhadang. I like performing it. I have always enjoyed watching romantic movies more than anything else,” the 40-year-old actor told

