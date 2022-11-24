Do not know if Sheena Bora is still alive, Rahul Mukerjea tells court

Rahul Mukerjea, son of former media baron Peter Mukerjea, on Thursday denied before a special court here that he knew whether Sheena Bora was still alive.

Rahul, a witness in the 2012 Sheena Bora murder case, was being cross-examined by defence lawyers before special CBI judge S P Naik-Nimbalkar.

Sheenas mother Indrani Mukerjea is a prime accused in the murder case. The crime came to light in 2015, three years after Sheena (24) was allegedly killed by Indrani with the help of Indranis former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai in April 2012. To a question by Indranis lawyer Ranjeet Sangle, Rahul said, “As per my personal knowledge, I do not know whether Sheena is alive or dead as of today.

“It is not true to say that I am fully aware about the whereabouts of Sheena and that she is alive today,” he added.

The witness also denied that he was in regular touch with Sheena till the end of September 2012.

He did not conspire with Sheena to prepare a forged passport so that she could leave the country, he said in response to another question by the defence.

Rahul also denied the defence lawyers suggestion that he “falsely implicated” Indrani Mukerjea in the case for “personal vengeance”.

His cross-examination will continue on Friday.

As per the Central Bureau of Investigation, Indrani disapproved of Sheenas relationship with Rahul. She also had financial disputes with Sheena, the CBI has said.

Besides Indrani, other accused in the case include Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna. All of them are out on bail.

