Discussed politics with TN Governor, says Rajini

Tamil film star Rajinikanth on Monday said he discussed several issues, including politics, with Governor R N Ravi on but has no plans to enter politics.

Describing his meeting with Ravi at the Raj Bhavan, a day after returning from the national capital, as a courtesy call, the Kollywood actor said the Governor is prepared to do anything for Tamil Nadu.

“It was a courtesy call. I spoke for about 25-30 minutes,” he told reporters outside his Poes Garden residence here.

He said Ravi had spent much of his time in the North and loves Tamil Nadu and its people. “He likes the Tamils hard work and honesty. Importantly, he is impressed by the spiritual consciousness here. He says he is ready to do anything for the welfare of Tamil Nadu,” the actor said.

“Yes, we discussed politics and several things which cant be revealed to you,” he said when asked if politics was discussed during the meeting.

The popular actor replied in the negative when asked if he would plunge into politics in future and also declined to comment on the levy of goods and services tax (GST) on essential items like milk and curd.

The shoot for his upcoming movie Jailer would commence either on August 15 or 22, he said.

Releasing a photo of their meeting, the Raj Bhavan said the Governor had a delightful meeting with Rajnikanth.

