Discrimination on basis of faith, eating habits in realty can lead to unstable happiness: Report

Erecting walls of exclusion in housing apartments creates a sense of happiness which is “unstable”, and cannot help in maintaining the wellbeing of a person, a Harvard university professor has said.

In the comments that come amid a raft of reports about people being discriminated against on the basis of their faith or eating habits even in an otherwise cosmopolitan city like Mumbai, Robert Waldinger opined against any kind of polarisation or ghettoisation.

“we can wall ourselves off. But its unstable because it decreases understanding of people who are different and have different habits and different beliefs,” Waldinger, who is the director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development and a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, said.

“So the more we wall ourselves off, the less likely were gonna be, I think (in) long term, were going to be able to maintain those walls and maintain our wellbeing. Thats why this polarisation is so worrying, he told

