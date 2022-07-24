Demand to rise 7-8pc in Jul-Sep, no cut in growth capex: JSW Steel

JSW Steel expects scrapping of export duty on the metal soon and foresees that the price will remain “firm” with a revival in demand by 7-8 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal, a top company official said. The industry witnessed a de-growth by 4.5 per cent in the domestic market in the April-June period of the 2022-23 fiscal, he claimed.

The steel major also said that there would be no cut in its capital expenditure (capex) plans for the purpose of growth, but only discretionary and non-essential special projects have been calibrated till the market situation normalises. JSW had announced a reduction in capex by Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore in the current fiscal.

Steel demand in the ongoing Q2 period is expected to be 7-8 per cent higher for the industry with a revival of re-stocking activity from July. Our profitability will also improve over the Q1FY23.

“But the maximum benefit of raw material price moderation can only be realised in the September-December period, JSW joint MD and Group CFO Seshagiri Rao told

