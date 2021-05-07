Deloitte CEO says countries need to step up efforts to assist India in its battle against second wave of COVID

As India faces one of its worst public health crises, a top Indian-American CEO has said it is time for other countries to step up their efforts and help the country deal with the COVID-19 situation.

Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen said the company is encouraging its 3,00,000 professionals across the globe to support three charities — GiveIndia, United Way India and the PM cares Fund.

“This is Indias hour of need. India helped us out when we were going through it in the Western world. And it is up to us to step up, not only for the people that call India home, but for all of us, Renjen told

