Delhis minimum temperature settles at 29 deg C

The mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 29 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 71 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 25.7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature stood at 29 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has forecast northeasterly winds later in the day.

On Monday, the weatherman had forecast partly cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle at isolated places.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a green alert from October 5 to October 10, indicating all is well.

