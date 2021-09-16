Delhi sees almost 25% less crime against women in 2020 as compared to previous year: NCRB

The national capital saw almost 25 per cent less crime against woman in 2020 as compared to 2019 following the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

In 2020, 10,093 cases were reported in the city against 13,395 cases in 2019 which is 24.65 per cent less than the previous year. Delhi reported 997 cases of rape in 2020, the highest in the UTs.

In 2020, Delhi reported 1,840 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage their modesty, 2,938 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women, nine cases of attempt to commit rape and one murder with rape or gangrape, the data said. The Delhi Police have always emphasised that women safety is one of the top priorities for them. According to the NCRB data, the national capital registered 2,557 cases of cruelty by husband or his relatives (section 498 A of the IPC) last year.

Advertisement

A total of 416 cases were registered of insulting the modesty of women and 110 cases of dowry deaths (section 304B of the IPC) were registered in 2020, it stated. Last year, there were two cases of acid attack (section 326A of the IPC), it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)