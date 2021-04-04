Delhi records minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, five notches below the seasons average, on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 49 per cent.

The weatherman predicted mainly clear skies in the day. The skies may turn partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening.

Delhis air quality was recorded in the moderate category. The air quality index (AQI) was 156 at 10.05 am, according to the real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

