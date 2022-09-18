Delhi Police crack 25-year-old murder case, cops went undercover for months to trace suspect

Kishan Lal, who lived in Tughlaqabad area of Delhi, was stabbed to death on a cold February night in 1997 and the killer was untraceable.

Lal, who worked odd jobs, had left behind his wife Sunita, who was pregnant with their first child at the time.

Litigation started in the death case and the Patiala House Court declared absconding suspect Ramu, a daily-wage earner, as a proclaimed offender. He lived in the same neighbourhood as Lal.

His case file from the pre-digital era continued to bite dust for over two decades until a team of the Delhi Polices North District which is trained to handle old cases laid its hands on it in August 2021.

A year later, Sunita got a call from the Delhi Police and was asked to reach Lucknow immediately. The Delhi Police had caught hold of a 50-year-old man, whom they believed was her husbands killer. They wanted her to confirm the identity of the suspect.

Sunita, who was accompanied by her son Sunny (24), confirmed to the police that the man was Ramu before she fainted.

The woman had lost all hopes of getting justice and even closed doors on our police team that reached out to her last year when they started working on this old case. But it was understandable on her part since a lot of time had lapsed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North District) Sagar Singh Kalsi told

