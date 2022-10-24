Delhi: Max temp likely to settle at 31 Deg C; air quality turns poor

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 14.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasons average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 82 per cent. The weather department has forecast mainly clear sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius. Delhis air quality turned “very poor” on Monday morning as unfavourable meteorological conditions allowed accumulation of pollutants, and emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning compounded the situation. On Sunday evening, the city reported a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 259, which was lowest for the day before Diwali in seven years. However, pollution levels crept up at night amid a drop in temperature and wind speed as people burst firecrackers in several parts of the national capital and the number of farm fires rose to 1,318, the highest this season so far. Delhis AQI stood at 301 at 8 am on Monday. The city on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average, while the minimum temperature settled at 14.5 degrees Celsius.

