Delhi LG Saxena grants sanction to prosecute man accused of desecrating Ambedkar statue

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute a person accused of desecrating a statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar at a park in southeast Delhi last year, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.

During the investigation in the case, accused Rohit Harsana in his disclosure statement admitted his guilt, they said, adding that he committed the act with the intention to hurt the sentiments of the SC/ST community.

The Delhi Police sought the sanction to prosecute the accused for the commission of the offence under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) of the Indian Penal Code for the incident of August 30, 2022. The case was registered at the Sarita Vihar police station.

Three eyewitnesses were examined by the police who said they had seen the accused roaming around the idol of Dr Ambedkar at the MCD Park, the officials added.

The accused is currently out on bail. The FIR was registered under sections 295, 153A and 427 of the IPC.

The Lieutenant Governor has granted the sanction for prosecution under section 196(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973.

