Delhi govt likely to increase number of revenue districts in city

Delhi government is likely to increase the number of revenue districts in the city for better governance and quick redressal of problems of people, officials said on Thursday.

The number of revenue districts in the national capital has remained unchanged at 11 since 2012 while other administrative and law enforcement bodies have more districts.

The civic bodies are divided in 12 districts (zones) while the Delhi police has 15 districts under its jurisdiction.

Officials said a proposal has been floated to increase revenue districts, keeping in mind the increasing population of the city.

Delhis population is nearly two crore but the number of revenue districts has remained 11. People have to battle long-waiting time in some areas, specially the trans Yamuna area, to get their issues resolved, an official said.

“A study is being conducted to see how can the new districts be carved out but the number is likely to rise to 13 or 14,” the official said.

There are 11 district magistrates at the helm of affairs at each district.

The revenue districts form a crucial cog in the governance wheel as they maintain land revenue records, are involved in social welfare measures like providing pensions, marriage registrations, and survivor certificate.

The current revenue districts of Delhi are Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, Shahdara, South Delhi, South East Delhi, South West Delhi and West Delhi.

