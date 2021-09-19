Delhi BJP expels three councillors for 6 years over graft charges

Cracking the whip over complaints of corruption, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Sunday expelled three municipal councilors from the party for six years, and said more heads will roll if they are found involved in financial irregularities.

Gupta termed the action, coming months ahead of the three municipal corporations early next year, as BJPs “zero tolerance” policy.

“Not just councilors but officers of the municipal corporations (MCDs) will also not be spared if they are found involved in corruption,” Gupta told

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)