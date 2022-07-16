Delhi anganwadi workers meet LG for revocation of termination

A delegation of anganwadi workers meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday and submitted a memorandum demanding the reinstatement of their terminated workers, officials of its union said.

“We have submitted a memorandum mentioning our demands to the LG. The LG said he will look into it and intervene in the matter soon,” said Poonam, a terminated Anganwadi worker. The anganwadi workers further stated that they will gherao the residence of the LG if their demands are not met soon.

Earlier, the members of the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) gathered at the LGs residence with banners and raised slogans against him and the Delhi government, demanding a hike in their pay and reinstatement of terminated workers and helpers.

DSAWHU claimed that 884 Anganwadi workers have been issued termination notices and 11,942 given show-cause notices by the Delhi government for participating in a 39-day strike earlier.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)