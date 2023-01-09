Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Maha court adjourns hearing to Feb 4

A court in Maharashtras Bhiwandi town has adjourned the hearing in a defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to February 4.

The matter came up for hearing on Saturday before Judicial Magistrate First Class L C Wadikar.

After hearing the counsels of Gandhi and complainant Rajesh Kunte, who is a local activist of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the magistrate put up the case for hearing on February 4.

In 2014, Kunte had filed the case against Gandhi after watching his speech in Thanes Bhiwandi township, where the Congress leader alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

