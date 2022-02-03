Deepika Padukone on 15 years in Hindi cinema: Hope the journey always continues

Between being a blank slate and someone who is certain about their skills, Deepika Padukone says she wishes to be a blend of both as the actor completes 15 years in Hindi cinema in 2022.

The former model made her Bollywood debut with 2007s reincarnation romantic drama “Om Shanti Om” and has built a filmography boasting titles like “Love Aaj Kal”, “Cocktail”, “Piku”, “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela”, and “Padmaavat”, among others. “It has been so much (about) learning, processing, understanding, growing, evolving. I hope that journey for me always continues,” Padukone, who made her film debut with the 2006 Kannada movie “Aishwarya”, said.

She formed her own production company Ka Productions in 2018, under which she produced and starred in “Chhapaak” (2020) and “83” (2021). Also an entrepreneur, Padukone is the founder of the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which creates awareness on mental health in India.

The 36-year-old actor, who has also starred in the Hollywood film “XXX: Return of Xander Cage” (2017), said she hopes to keep evolving as a person and professional.

“I dont walk on to the set with the thought that Im so many films old or I know better than all of you. My approach is what I can learn from the set of these new people. Its a new film, director and experience. “Be a mix of a blank slate and someone who has experience. Your past experience of films also comes in. To be able to find that balance, its a bit of both. The scariest thing that can happen is to stagnate,” Padukone told

