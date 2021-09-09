Decision to dissolve Haritha state committee is final: Muneer

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9 : Senior Indian Union Muslim League leader M K Muneer on Thursday made it clear that the partys decision to dissolve the state committee of Haritha, the womens wing of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), is “final” and rejected the criticism that their version was not heard properly.

The issue of alleged verbal harassment, raised by the members of the outfit against some of the male leaders, was discussed in all forums of the party and the final decision was taken after the IUML high power committee heard both versions, he said.

He also rejected criticism that there was gender discrimination in the party.

“As far as we are concerned, the decision (to dissolve Haritha) is final. The only thing remaining is to get it a clearance from the executive committee which will meet soon,” Muneer told reporters in Kozhikode.

When asked about the Haritha leaders complaint that they were not heard properly by the party leadership, the MLA said the high power committee had heard the versions of both the parties and so naturally the charge would not stand.

“Those who are viewing the matter from outside the party cannot judge whether the final decision taken by it is right or wrong. I have nothing to say in contrary to the decision taken by the leadership,” the leader added.

Muneers statement came amid reports that the Haritha leaders are sticking to their earlier stand and have decided to go ahead with their complaint against the male leaders.

The IUML on Wednesday dissolved the state committee of Haritha after it rejected the party leaderships demand to withdraw the complaint a group of its members filed with the Kerala Womens Commission seeking action against some of the male leaders of MSF, who allegedly used derogatory remarks against them.

Announcing the decision after the partys high power committee meeting here, Muslim League state general secretary PMA Salam said the gross indiscipline on the part of the Haritha leaders has forced the party leadership to dissolve Harithas present committee.

Ten members of the state committee of Haritha-MSF had petitioned the State Womens Commission against a couple of their male counterparts in the MSF for allegedly using derogatory remarks and using abusive language during its state committee meeting a few months ago.

Haritha had approached the commission after there was no response from the League leadership on the issue.

Later, following the intervention of the Muslim League leadership, MSF state president PK Navas, who is facing charges of using derogatory remarks against women members, had expressed regret over the incident, but stuck to his claim that he did not use any word with malicious intent.

The League, then, had directed the Haritha to withdraw its complaint filed with the womens commission.

Though the league leadership had issued an ultimatum to the Haritha leaders to withdraw their petition before the SWC, the women were firm on the stance on complaint against the male leaders even as they reiterated their loyalty and confidence in Muslim League leadership. PTI LGKBN BN

