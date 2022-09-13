Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Nagpur; 5th suicide in Maha district this month

A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtras Nagpur district after his crop got damaged due to heavy rains, police said on Tuesday. This is the fifth incident of farmers taking the extreme step in the district this month. On Monday, farmer Rajiv Baburao Judpe (60), a resident of Pimpaldara village in Narkhed tehsil, was found hanging from a tree with a rope at his farm, assistant police inspector Manoj Choudhary of Jalalkheda police station told

